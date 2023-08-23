Seattle Seahawks sign ex-Montana Grizzly Malik Flowers

SEATTLE — Former Montana receiver and return specialist Malik Flowers was signed by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, the team announced.

Flowers, an undrafted rookie free agent, was signed by the New Orleans Saints in May but was later released. Flowers' signing, the Seahawks announced, was to fill a roster spot after defensive end Damarcus Mitchell was waived.

Flowers was a special teams stalwart for the Grizzlies, making an impact as one of the top kickoff returners in FCS history. Flowers had seven career kick returns for touchdowns at Montana, which tied for an FCS record with former Weber State player Rashid Shaheed.

As a receiver, the Fontana, California, native, caught 51 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns in his career and ran for another score in his time with the Grizzlies. In 2022, Flowers caught 31 passes for 460 yards and two scores.

The Seahawks play their preseason finale Saturday at Green Bay, which features another former Montana wideout, Samori Toure.

