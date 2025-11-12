Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Second-half run helps propel Montana men to 102-93 road victory over UNLV

Travis DeCuire
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana coach Travis DeCuire talks to his team during a timeout against Northern Colorado in the championship game of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Travis DeCuire
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS — Money Williams had 30 points and eight assists Tuesday night and Montana defeated UNLV 102-93 in a shootout at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was Montana's first win over UNLV since 1964, and was the Grizzlies' first November road victory since 2017. It also snapped a seven-game road non-conference losing streak.

Williams shot 12 for 23 from the floor and 6 for 7 from the foul line to lead a Montana team that connected on 55.4% of its attempts from the floor. Te'jon Sawyer added 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and also pulled down nine rebounds before fouling out.

True freshman Kenyon Aguino added 15 points for the Grizzlies. Aguino, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a three-time New Mexico Gatorade player of the year and led his team to four state high school championships.

Montana led 47-45 at intermission but began the second half on a 10-0 scoring run to gain separation. Aguino scored the first six points of the half for Montana, and after a Tyler Isaak layup at the 16:04 mark the Grizzlies had a 57-45 lead.

Isaak had 10 points for Montana while Tyler Thompson had 11 points and seven rebounds, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies made 24 of 27 free throw attempts and outrebounded UNLV 38-31.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 26 points to lead the Runnin' Rebels of the Mountain West.

Two nights after losing at Stanford, Montana improved its early season record to 3-1. The Griz return home Friday for a 7 p.m. tipoff against Cal Poly, a game in which they will raise their 2025 Big Sky championship banner.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader