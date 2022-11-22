Tickets still remain for Saturday's Griz football playoff game

MISSOULA - There were still tickets available as of Tuesday morning for Saturday's Montana Grizzlies playoff game.

The Grizzlies (7-4) will host Southeast Missouri State (9-2) in the first round this Saturday at 8 p.m. in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Griz will also play once again in the national spotlight, with the game airing around the country on ESPN 2.

MTN News

Tickets for Montana's first-round playoff game are on to the general public at griztix.com and will remain available through Saturday at halftime.

The Adams Center ticket office is open for walk-up sales through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The ticket office will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will open again on Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The winner of Saturday’s game will travel to play the No. 3 overall seed, defending champion North Dakota State (9-2), in the second round.