Bobcat Insider: Fresh off win at Northern Colorado, No. 3 Montana State aims to extend win streak

BOZEMAN — Montana State returns home for the first time in a month in a tie for first place in the Big Sky Conference.

Entering the thick of the November schedule, the third-ranked Bobcats are 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the league. They've won seven consecutive games, including last week's 55-7 win at Northern Colorado.

MSU coach Brent Vigen and running back Adam Jones are the guests on this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and Bobcats play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly.

Watch Bobcat Insider:

Vigen talks about the win over the Bears, which included the MSU defense keeping UNC off the scoreboard until 1:31 remained in the game. Defensive lineman Talon Marsh returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown.

Jones, a redshirt sophomore from Missoula, was the Big Sky preseason offensive MVP. He's carried the ball 101 times this season for 551 yards and eight touchdowns. Jones also has 18 catches for 142 yards and another TD for a Bobcat offense that is averaging a Big Sky-best 45.6 points per game in conference play.

Montana State is home Saturday versus Weber State. The Bobcats and Wildcats are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. inside Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on local television across Montana.