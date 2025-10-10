Bobcat Insider: Pocatello's Titan Fleischmann looks toward matchup with hometown Idaho State

BOZEMAN - No. 5-ranked Montana State went on the road last week and raced past ranked Big Sky rival Northern Arizona 34-10. The Bobcats have now won four straight games.

This week, MSU returns home to take on Idaho State. The pass-happy Bengals fell short of an upset win last week over No. 4 Montana before succumbing 42-38.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosts Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and Keaton Gillogly of the Bobcat Radio Network are joined by Montana State coach Brent Vigen and offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann.

Watch Bobcat Insider:

Bobcat Insider: Pocatello's Titan Fleischmann ready to face hometown Idaho State

Vigen breaks down last week's victory over NAU and looks ahead to this week's contest versus Idaho State. Fleischmann joins the show to talk about the surge the Bobcats used to beat the Lumberjacks. The Pocatello, Idaho, product also discusses this week's matchup against his hometown school.

Saturday's game between Montana State and Idaho State will kick off at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on the Montana Television Network.

