Watch Now
Big Sky ConferenceMontana State Bobcats

Actions

Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, Lane Sumner, Ben Seymour discuss 57-14 win over Eastern Washington

Bobcat postgame: Brent Vigen, players discuss win over Eastern Washington
Brent Vigen EWU postgame 2023
Posted at 7:39 AM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 09:39:14-05

BOZEMAN — The No. 5-ranked Montana State Bobcats cruised to a 57-14 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

MSU moves to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the Big Sky Conference with the victory, and extended the longest home-game winning streak in Division I to 26 games in a row. For full highlights from the game, click here.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen, running back Lane Sumner and defensive end Ben Seymour met with the media after the game to discuss the victory. For the full press conference, check out the video above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader