Bobcat postgame: Matt Logie, Brian Goracke, Robert Ford III break down win over Weber State

BOISE, ID — Montana State raced back from a double-digit deficit Monday night to beat Weber State 91-82 in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament at Idaho Central Arena.

The Bobcats shot 75% from the floor in the second half and made 10 3-pointers after intermission to erase what was a 13-point deficit.

The victory sends No. 5 seeded MSU into Tuesday's semifinals against No. 10 seed Sacramento State.

First-year Bobcats coach Matt Logie and players Brian Goracke and Robert Ford III met the media after the game to discuss the victory.

To watch the press conference, see the video player above.