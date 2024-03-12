Watch Now
Bobcat postgame: Tricia Binford, Madison Hall, Katelynn Limardo discuss OT win over Northern Colorado

Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 12, 2024
BOISE, ID — The Montana State women's basketball team scratched out a 47-44 overtime victory over Northern Colorado in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference championship tournament on Monday at Idaho Central Arena.

With the win, the No. 4-seeded Bobcats (17-15) advanced to face top-seed Eastern Washington in the semifinals on Tuesday at noon.

MSU coach Tricia Binford and players Madison Hall and Katelynn Limardo met the media to discuss the victory afterward. To watch the Bobcats' portion of the postgame press conference, see the video reel above.

