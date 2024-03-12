Bobcat postgame: Tricia Binford, Madison Hall, Katelynn Limardo recap season after EWU loss

BOISE, ID — The Montana State women saw their season come to an end Tuesday with a 56-39 loss to Eastern Washington in the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena.

The Bobcats finished an injury-riddled season with a 17-16 overall record.

MSU coach Tricia Binford and players Madison Hall and Katelynn Limardo met the media to discuss the loss — and the season that was — after the game.

To watch the Bobcats' portion of the postgame press conference, see the video reel above.