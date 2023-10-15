Watch Now
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 2 Montana State 59, Cal Poly 19

Danny Uluilakepa
Posted at 8:00 AM, Oct 15, 2023
BOZEMAN — The No. 2-ranked Montana State Bobcats came off a bye week, ready to take the gridiron with a 59-19 win over Cal Poly on Saturday.

With this win, the Bobcats continue the longest home-game win streak in Division 1 Football with 24 games.

The Bobcats Ty McCullouch showed his flash right away with a 65-yard punt return for the first touchdown of the game. In his return, Tommy Mellott threw for two touchdowns. Sean Chambers rushed for 91 yards and 3 touchdowns of his own.

For highlights from Saturday's game, see the video player above.

