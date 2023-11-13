Montana State football Week 12 press conference

BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State Bobcats are coming off a 57-14 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

They now look ahead to the 122nd Brawl of the Wild versus No. 3 Montana this Saturday.

The Bobcats held their weekly football press conference on Monday. Coach Brent Vigen, quarterback Sean Chambers and linebacker Nolan Askelson spoke to the media.

Vigen reflected on the win over EWU and gave an injury update which included that safety Dru Polidore and linebacker Danny Uluilakepa will be available this week.

He also noted wide receiver Aidan Garrigan will return. Tight end Treyton Pickering will practice this week and may be able to play come Saturday.

He also looked ahead to the annual matchup against the Griz, how much the rivalry means to the team and the high stakes in this year's matchup.

Chambers and Askelson spoke about their performances against EWU and the team's mindset going into the rivalry game versus UM.

Watch the entire news conference in the video above.

Kickoff between Montana State and Montana is slated for 12 p.m. Saturday and the game will be broadcast statewide on the Montana Television Network.