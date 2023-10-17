Montana State football Week 8 press conference

BOZEMAN — The No. 2-ranked Montana State Bobcats are coming off a 59-19 win over Cal Poly, and now lookahead to their game at No.3-ranked Sacramento State this Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Bobcats held their weekly football press conference on Monday. Head coach Brent Vigen, quarterback Sean Chambers and defensive tackle Blake Schmidt met with the media ahead of MSU's game against Sacramento State.

Vigen reflected back on the Bobcats' win over Cal Poly in Week 7. He also spoke about being co-champions in the Big Sky with Sacramento State last year, and not yet playing them in his tenure as the Bobcats coach.

Chambers and Schmidt spoke about their performances against Cal Poly and the team's mindset going against Sacramento State.

Watch the entire news conference in the video above.