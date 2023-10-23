Montana State football Week 9 press conference

BOZEMAN — The No. 2-ranked Montana State Bobcats are coming off a 42-30 win over then-No. 3 Sacramento State and now look ahead to their game at No. 9-ranked Idaho this Saturday.

The Bobcats held their weekly football press conference on Monday. Coach Brent Vigen, nickelback Miles Jackson and tight end Ryan Lonergan met with the media ahead of the top-10 road game.

Vigen reflected on the Bobcats' win over Sac State and provided an injury update, which included Taco Dowler returning at receiver and punt returner and linebacker Danny Uluilakepa being out for an extended period of time.

Jackson and Lonergan spoke about their performances against Sac State and the team's mindset going against Idaho. Watch the entire news conferences in the video above.

Kickoff between Montana State and Idaho is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.