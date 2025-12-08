Montana State moving on in playoffs, but says performance and composure must improve

BOZEMAN — Montana State is moving on in the FCS playoffs, but Saturday’s 21-13 win over Yale in Bozeman came with as many reminders as reasons to celebrate.

The Bobcats controlled stretches of the game yet struggled to find a consistent rhythm on offense while their defense was challenged by the Bulldogs’ physical rushing attack.

MSU coach Brent Vigen acknowledged the uneven performance but emphasized the importance of surviving and advancing in December football.

“Ultimately, that wasn’t our best performance,” Vigen said. “This time of year, it's about finding a way to get yourself another opportunity and we did that.”

Montana State forced four turnovers to maintain control, including crucial stops late in the game. Defensive tackle Paul Brott said Yale’s toughness was no surprise inside the MSU locker room.

“You wouldn't think that for the Ivy League … but that O-line was very physical,” Brott said, adding, “We won the game, but we've got a lot of work on.”

On offense, running backs Julius Davis and Adam Jones provided the spark. Jones scored following a Yale touchdown, cut the lead to 13-6 and his team picked up a big fourth-down conversion, helping MSU extend its lead in the second half.

“We knew we had to score on that drive,” Jones said. “I saw a little crease and was happy to be in the end zone.”

After the game, a brief confrontation between Vigen and Davis was captured by ESPN cameras and circulated on social media. Davis later issued a public apology, and Jones said the moment reinforced the standard the team expects to uphold.

“All that extra stuff after the game — that's not how Montana State is,” Jones said. “When we win the game, we're going to sing that fight song and then we're going to get to the locker room.”

The Bobcats now advance to face Stephen F. Austin in the FCS quarterfinals Friday night in Bozeman — one win closer to a championship, but with a shrinking margin for mistakes.

“Winning in the playoffs is not easy,” Jones said. “We're going to look at that film and we're going to get better.”

