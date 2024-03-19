Montana State to host March Madness watch party as Bobcats take on Grambling State

BOZEMAN — Montana State University will host a watch party as the Bobcats take on Grambling State in a First Four matchup in the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, ahead of the game's start at 4:40 p.m.
There will be free parking in the South Fieldhouse and Stadium lots starting at 4 p.m., according to the Montana State Bobcats Facebook page.
"What to Expect:
- High-energy atmosphere with fellow Bobcat fans!
- Big screen to catch every thrilling moment of the game.
- Food will be available for purchase from the concession stands.
- Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase."
The winner will be a No. 16 seed for a first-round game against No. 1 seed Purdue in Indianapolis on Friday at 5:25 p.m. Mountain Time.