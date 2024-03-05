Watch Now
Montana State women hold on to beat Weber State in regular-season finale

MTN Sports
Posted at 9:07 AM, Mar 05, 2024
OGDEN, UT — Montana State saw a 15-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle but the Bobcats held on for a 67-65 victory at Weber State in their final game of the regular season Monday night at the Dee Events Center.

A three-point play by Marah Dykstra put MSU ahead 65-50 with 6:15 remaining. The Wildcats fought back and pared their deficit to four points with a Kennedy Eskelson layup with 1:19 left.

The Cats then got a key layup by Natalie Picton to go ahead 67-61 with 30 seconds remaining. Jadyn Matthews hit two free throws for Weber State, and Laura Taylor made a layup with 10 seconds left to pull the Wildcats within 67-65.

Matthews then stole the ball to give Weber State a chance to either tie or win, but Kendra Parra's final shot missed.

Dykstra finished with a team-high 20 points for the Bobcats, while Picton and Katelynn Limardo each added 11. Taylor Janssen finished with 10.

The Bobcats closed the regular season with a 16-15 overall record and a 10-8 mark in league play.

MSU will be the No. 4 seed for the Big Sky Conference championship, which runs March 9-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

