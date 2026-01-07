Montana State's Brent Vigen: 'This is the way the story was supposed to be'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Montana State's fourth football national championship, a dramatic 35-34 overtime victory over Illinois State on Monday, culminated on a night of multiple firsts.

Among them: the first time the title game was played at FirstBank Stadium and the first FCS championship decided in overtime.

"We've been close so many times, right? To get over the hump, my hope is that we continue to raise the bar. And not just in the football program but really all of our programs," Montana State athletic director Leon Costello told MTN Sports after the nail-biting finish.

Hear reaction to Monday's title win from Brent Vigen, Leon Costello and Julius Davis:

Montana State's Vigen on championship: 'This is the way story was supposed to be'

The championship ended a 41-year drought for the Bobcats, who last won a national title in 1984. Coach Brent Vigen credited the program's supporters for helping deliver the long-awaited trophy.

"Our fan base, our supporters, and our former players. The list goes on. All the people that poured into this program for so, so long. I know it's been 41 years and there's been some ups and downs, but we just kept fighting. Our guys appreciate so much what we represent — and that's the state of Montana and Bobcats everywhere. Bozeman, that Gallatin Valley, and we couldn't be more proud to bring this home," Vigen said.

Running back Julius Davis emphasized the program's culture in the championship moment.

"This is what Montana State is built off of. This is why we say we're Bobcat built. And it starts with that man right there," Davis said while pointing toward Vigen.

The dramatic finish required a fourth-down conversion and a successful extra-point kick. Vigen felt the thrilling conclusion was meant to be.

"This is just the way the story was supposed to be written, I guess, and it was supposed to come down to … you know, fourth down, and make an extra point and block a kick. I don't know ... wow," Vigen said with a smile.

Costello noted the poetic nature of the championship coming in year 41, which corresponds to the program's legacy jersey number. And the duo of quarterback Justin Lamson connecting with receiver Taco Dowler on fourth down for the season's final touchdown.

"And look who made the play, right? Justin to Taco. It was a fitting end. Forty-one years, it was poetic justice that it happened this year and I mean, look at this place. It's been amazing all week, but to see this culmination at the end is pretty special," Costello said.

The victory also marked the first national championship win by the Big Sky Conference since 2010, with Costello expressing hopes for continued success.

"But for the football program, let's go on a little bit of a run. Let's stack a few of these. It's been a long time for the Big Sky Conference. I'm glad we can bear that torch for the Big Sky Conference. Now it's time to keep the run going," he said.

