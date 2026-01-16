BOZEMAN — Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will look and sound very different on Saturday than it does empty on a quiet Thursday afternoon.

Montana and Montana State are set to meet in a men's and women's basketball doubleheader, and while it’s important to treat it just like any other game, members of all four programs know how much this matchup means.

Never a dull moment as Montana, Montana State get set for hoops twin bill

Montana State senior guard Jed Miller has been a part of many Brawl of the Wild matchups in his career.

“Every year it’s pretty crazy. It’s the one game I would say right when warmups start you see people flooding in and each seat getting taken up," Miller said. "That gets you going early, and there’s never really a dull moment in the game. Sometimes in other games there’s quiet parts or momentum swings, but it’s always loud in the Brick during Cat-Griz."

On the women’s side, the Montana Lady Griz are looking for their first Big Sky Conference win this season. Montana State first-year guard Jamison Philip hasn’t played in a Brawl matchup yet but already knows not to overlook the opponent.

“You always know that Montana can come out with a smack no matter what," Philip said. "So just being prepared to be able to play our game, whether they’re playing their best or not.”

And according to Montana’s Draya Wacker, the Lady Griz plan to leave their previous games out of mind as they step onto the court Saturday.

“What happened previously this year doesn’t really matter, nobody really cares about as much as the outcome of this game," Wacker said. "And I think you can’t really understand the magnitude of it until you step in the Brick. I’m excited for the girls who haven’t had a chance to play in it yet, just to feel that and how cool it is, (it's) something special to be a part of.”

On the men’s side, Montana guard Brooklyn Hicks believes the Griz have extra motivation with this particular matchup.

“Can’t wait to be a part of it, and then play in it, especially away after the national championship," Hicks said. "It’s going to be a big opportunity for us to go in and silence them.”

His teammate, Connor Dick, echoed this sentiment.

“They’ve got a really good program over there for all sports, and that’s why this rivalry is so special because there’s two really good programs," Dick said. "But, you know, it’s a basketball game, so it doesn’t really matter what they do in other sports. We’ve just got to go win the basketball game, so that’s what’s most important.”

Bobcat transfer Chris Hodges understands the weight of his first Brawl of the Wild and what to expect from the Griz on Saturday.

“They’re really competitive, really physical," Hodges said. "So (we're) preparing for that and preparing for a high-paced game, just preparing like any other game, but this obviously means a little more for the guys here and the city.”

The doubleheader starts at 2 p.m. with the women and the men play at 7.