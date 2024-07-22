Preseason MVP pick an honor, but Montana State DE Brody Grebe out to prove it

SPOKANE, Wash. — Preseason predictions are all about esteem and recognition, whether it be polls or individual awards. And they aren't worth a whole lot beyond being conversations starters in the heat of summer.

Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe understands this, and remained appreciative a day after being named preseason defensive MVP at the Big Sky Kickoff on Monday at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

But Grebe also understands it's relatively meaningless in the scope of what's to come in the 2024 season. His goals are still in front of him.

"It's a great honor having the respect of the media and people around the league, but it doesn't guarantee anything," Grebe, a defensive end, told MTN Sports. "So I've got some work to do. I've got to put on a show this coming season and be able to back that up.

"That's one of my dreams coming into this league and this program — to be at the top of the league on defense. So that's what I'm working towards, and I'm hoping to be what the preseason says I am."

Grebe, who will wear MSU's legacy No. 41 jersey this year, has certainly done enough to this point in his career to earn a preseason MVP accolade. Last year, the 6-foot-2, 248-pound senior from Melstone finished with 10 quarterback sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss and 55 total tackles.

It added up to a first-team All-Big Sky nod and a spot on the short list for the Buck Buchanan Award as the top defender in the FCS.

Career-wise, Grebe has collected 18.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss with five forced fumbles. A two-time All-America selection, Grebe had high aspirations coming from small-town Montana and he's out to make it happen in his final college year.

And even beyond.

"If you're ever content with where you are you're probably not going to be as good as you thought you were going to be," Grebe said. "It's going to take a lot of work getting my body right and feeling the best that I can so when I go into the season I can hit the ground running and be able to dominate right away.

"I want to get drafted and I want to go play in the NFL. This is a huge honor but I'm looking to go farther than that."

Grebe has motivation to rectify his team's misfortune from late last year, as well. The Bobcats were humbled in a 37-7 road loss to archrival Montana in the final game of the regular season, then fell 35-34 in overtime to North Dakota State at home in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Two years removed from a national championship game appearance, the Bobcats finished 8-4 and came up short of their ultimate goal.

With this being his final go-round at MSU, Grebe plans to empty the tank to make 2024 something special.

"That was super frustrating," Grebe said of the end of last season. "This summer we've put a lot of emphasis on being more comfortable and more poised in tough situations. I think that's where we're trying to move forward and trying to get better.

"Not every game is going to be perfect. You might be beating yourself some games but you have to be able to finish those and come out on top. That's what we've got to be able to do this season."

Preseason awards are all about esteem and recognition, and now Grebe is ready to go out and prove it.

