Seven players showcase skills as Montana State football hosts Pro Day

BOZEMAN — Six former Montana State football players and one former Carroll College lineman put their strength and skills on display for NFL Scouts at Montana State's Pro Day on Wednesday.

The participating ex-Bobcats were linebacker Nolan Askelson, quarterback Sean Chambers, tight end Treyton Pickering, defensive back Level Price Jr., tight end/fullback Derryk Snell and wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr.

"It was awesome, a lot of fun, this was our last chance at Bobcat Stadium, a place that's near and dear to my heart," said Askelson, whose 27 bench press reps would have ranked No. 1 among linebackers at this year's NFL Combine.

Montana State Athletics Stats from Montana State's Pro Day on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

"Just the opportunity to even have an NFL Pro Day is a dream come true for a kid who's wanted this his whole life," continued Askelson. "Whatever happens next is out of my control but just being out there in front of NFL scouts is a dream come true."

Thomas led all players in attendance in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.46, Pickering notched the best vertical of the day at 34 inches — which would have ranked No. 7 among tight ends at the Combine — and Price had the best broad jump at 10-2.

"It's kind of sad because that was my last time competing at Bobcat Stadium," said Price. "I'm excited for the next steps of my journey and glad that (the Pro Day) is finally over."

The Bobcat players were joined by former Saints left tackle Hunter Mechem whose 27 bench press reps matched Askelson for the best marks of the day would have been good for No. 10 among lineman at the Combine.

"I was like 'Oh, I can actually compete with them,'" said the former NAIA player of matching up with Division I players. "It was a great confidence booster for me and shows that there's always diamonds in the rough."

The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25,