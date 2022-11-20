Montana State receives No. 4 seed for FCS playoffs; Montana sneaks into bracket

BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies are both playoff bound.

Fresh off a 55-21 win over Montana on Saturday, Montana State received the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision postseason. Montana, meanwhile, snuck into the field as an at-large selection.

Co-Big Sky champion Montana State (10-1) is scheduled to host the winner of a first-round game between North Dakota (7-4) and Weber State (9-2) in the second round on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The Grizzlies (7-4) will host SE Missouri State (9-2) in the first round this Saturday at 8 p.m. The winner will travel to play the No. 3 overall seed, defending champion North Dakota State (9-2), in the second round.

Montana State beat Big Sky rival Weber State 43-38 at home on Oct. 22. MSU last played North Dakota, formerly a Big Sky team but now a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, in the 2019 season.

ANALYSIS: Ben Creighton, Ty Gregorak and Marty Mornhinweg break down Montana State's 55-21 win over Montana in the 121st Brawl of the Wild

Montana and SE Missouri State have never played.

The other top seeds for the playoffs are No. 1 South Dakota State (10-1), No. 2 Sacramento State (11-0), No. 3 North Dakota State (9-2), No. 5 William & Mary (10-1), No. 6 Samford (10-1), No. 7 Incarnate Word (10-1) and No. 8 Holy Cross (11-0).

The other first round matchups pit St. Francis (9-2) at Delaware (7-4), Fordham (9-2) at New Hampshire (8-3), Gardner-Webb (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky (7-4), Idaho (7-4) at Southeastern Louisiana (8-3), Elon (8-3) at Fordham (9-2), and Davidson (8-3) at Richmond (8-3).

