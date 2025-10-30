Why you might be blocked from booking an Airbnb this Halloween

Airbnb said it will use its “anti-party technology” to block certain bookings over the upcoming Halloween weekend.

The system uses automation to detect potential party risks based on factors such as the length of a reservation and last-minute booking requests.

Last year, Airbnb deterred about 38,000 bookings in the United States and about 6,300 in Canada using the technology. This is the sixth year Airbnb has used the system, and the company said party-related reports have declined.

Higher-risk bookings may be blocked, and guests will have the option of reserving “alternative accommodations,” such as a private room where a host is present.

Airbnb requires all users to be at least 18 years old, and minors must be accompanied by a registered adult. Parents, grandparents and others should not book for anyone else, as third-party bookings are prohibited.

“If anyone breaks these rules, their account could be suspended or banned,” the company said in a statement. “This means we may cancel their upcoming trips, and they won’t be able to use the platform to make future bookings, potentially putting winter holiday or summer vacation plans at risk. Importantly, they could also be held financially responsible for any property damage that occurs during the stay. We urge users to be vigilant: Do not share access to your account, monitor for unexpected bookings or payments, and reach out to Airbnb’s customer support team in the event of any concerns.”