'Boomerang hires' surge as workers return to previous employers

If you're thinking of dissing your boss on the way out, think again. That could come back to bite you, as increasing numbers of workers are returning to old employers.

These so-called "boomerang hires" —workers who left one employer only to rejoin later — are making a notable impact. Although they make up just 2% of the workforce, boomerang hires accounted for more than a third of new hires in March, according to ADP payroll data.

Nela Richardson, ADP's chief economist, highlights the benefits for employers: they can save on onboarding expenses.

"We're seeing that for workers, the grass may not always be greener someplace else," she said. "So, they're looking to return to former employers."

Richardson added, "For employers, they wanna get the most efficient hire possible. And often that means onboarding someone who's familiar with the turf, who's familiar with the company, and who can hit the ground running."

During the pandemic, many workers left their jobs in droves, a phenomenon known as the "Great Resignation." However, quitting has slowed down, dropping by more than 25% from three years ago.

The current labor market remains healthy, but future uncertainties — especially stemming from President Donald Trump’s trade policies — may encourage employers to focus on familiar faces.

"Hiring is more cautious," Richardson explained. "And when hiring is cautious, it slows down, but there's also a tendency to go with what you know. And that could be a boomerang hire."

As the boomerang hiring trend gains momentum, it's a vital reminder that how you leave your job truly matters. Erin Kennedy, a career coach, advises, "Leave graciously. Your exit is your brand. How you leave kind of shapes whether or not you’ll be welcomed back."

