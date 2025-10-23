New Jersey sues Amazon for civil rights violations against pregnant workers and workers with disabilities

New Jersey's attorney general sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging civil rights violations against pregnant workers and those with disabilities.

A complaint filed in New Jersey Superior Court alleges that "Amazon has engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination that has violated the rights and compromised the well-being of pregnant workers and workers with disabilities who are employed in its New Jersey warehouses."

The New Jersey Division on Civil Rights conducted a multi-year investigation into practices at Amazon warehouses and says it found Amazon retaliated against pregnant workers and workers with disabilities who sought accommodations to do their jobs. Retaliation included denying the requested accommodations, delaying the response to requests for accommodations, and placing on leave or even firing workers who requested accommodation or who failed to meet company productivity targets.

Amazon employs some 50,000 workers in New Jersey warehouses. DCR says in one two-year stretch, those workers made more than 27,000 "requests for disability- and pregnancy-related accommodations" from Amazon.

The complaint alleges that Amazon is inflexible about its efficiency metrics, even when a pregnant person or a person with a disability cannot safely meet those standards. The investigation found that workers were "disciplined and sometimes terminated disproportionately by Amazon" as a result.

The suit seeks an injunction against Amazon's alleged discriminations, civil and punitive damages and compensatory damages for those individuals affected by Amazon's conduct.

“Put simply, Amazon has exploited pregnant workers and workers with disabilities in its New Jersey warehouses. In building a trillion-dollar business, Amazon has flagrantly violated their rights and ignored their well-being – all while it continues to profit off their labor,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

Amazon said in a statement that the accusations in the suit are untrue.