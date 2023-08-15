Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack's Kash Goicoechea and Isaac Keim committed to Griz in 2024 class

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack have provided a steady flow of players to the Griz ever since the high school opened in 2007, and their 2024 class will continue to do the same, sending both Kash Goicoechea and Isaac Keim to don the maroon and silver.

"Oh, man, it meant everything, it was so nice to get it done," said Goicoechea with a big smile. "It's been a longtime dream for me to go the Griz so it's really awesome for it to finally all come together, really excited about it."

Goicoechea is listed as a safety and will be following in his dad Sean's footsteps, who also played safety for the Griz from 1993 to 1996, even winning a national championship in ‘95.

"I'm just excited to be part of the program, and the brotherhood, and culture that comes with it," said Goicoechea. "But also just to be a Grizzly and go to Washington-Griz and play."

Until then, Goicoechea has one more year left with the Wolfpack, and after being a bit banged up last year, his coach Grady Bennett can’t wait to see what he gets from the star athlete before he heads to the big leagues.

"This year, going into his senior year, I think we're finally going to get to unleash Kash Goicoechea," said Bennett. "I mean, I just can't wait, he’s a kid who should never leave the field on defense, and hopefully we can get the ball in his hands as much as possible. Again, that'll be up to him, but he's a weapon and a game changer. The Griz get a special one in Kash Goicoechea."

Isaac Keim is the other defensive stud trading the blue and green for the maroon and silver, and he couldn’t be more excited.

"It’s always been a goal to be DI if that makes sense," said Keim. "And it's close to home which is awesome. I mean, it's just a dream come true to be going to the Griz."

When it comes to what he’s most looking forward to, Keim echoed Goicoechea’s sentiment and knows he’ll be surrounded by great players and people.

"Well a bunch of good kids have already committed. I know the two Sentinel boys, Grady (Walker) and Danny (Sirmon), I’m good friends with them and then also hanging out with Kash again," said Keim. "That's what I'm looking forward to, is the brotherhood that is down there."

After Keim missed out almost his entire junior year and most of the recruiting process due to a neck injury, Bennett believes that the Griz may have truly gotten a steal.

"I think the Griz are really, really fortunate that that's how life works and that now Isaac Keim is going there to play, because he's special," said Bennett. "I mean, I think all those kids can play at any level possibly, but Isaac has the ability to do who knows what, right? So the Griz are getting a good one and I think he's gonna have a great career for them."

Until they head down to Missoula, the newest members of the Griz will have their focus on their upcoming senior year with the Wolfpack for one last ride.