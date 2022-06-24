Watch Now

The 75th Montana East-West Shrine game brings in record donations

Posted at 6:43 PM, Jun 23, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Last week’s 75th Montana East West Shrine game concluded what was a week full of generous donations from a number of sources going directly to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Spokane resulting in a record setting amount of money.

Below are some of the numbers that stood out provided by Montana Shriner Joe Sidor:

  • 3100 + people in attendance at the game
  • 710 people at the Banquet
  • Telethon Raised over $55,000
  • $50,000 from Glendive Masonic Lodge & Richland Shrine Club
  • Banquet brought in over $30,000
  • $6000 from Malta Shrine Club
  • $11,000 from Western Montana Shrine Club

With more than $1 million raised in the past 11 years for the Shriner's Hospital for Children, the game lives on with it scheduled next year in Butte.

