Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Launching A Spicy ‘CinnaFuego’ Version Of The Cereal

Beloved cereal Cinnamon Toast Crunch is no stranger to flavor makeovers, but the latest version from General Mills may be the most unique yet.

New CinnaFuego Toast Crunch combines sweet and spicy flavors to create the first hot cinnamon cereal from General Mills. Featuring the same cinnamon squares you already know, the breakfast favorite now also has the the heat of spicy pepper added to it.

CinneFuego Toast Crunch comes in a resealable pouch, so you can eat pieces right out of the bag and take them on the go. You can also have this cereal with milk, as always. In fact, pouring milk on them might actually be a great idea, because it can help relieve the pain from spicy food if you find them to be just a bit too hot for your liking.

CinnaFuego will be launching exclusively at Walmart beginning Aug. 12. Priced at around $5.98 for a 5.9-ounce bag, the snack is available for a limited time only and will only be around while supplies last.

General Mills

While this is the first spicy snack from Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the brand has previously treated us to everything from a peanut butter-like spread to popcorn, a “cinnamilk” drink, coffee creamer, and more.

You can also order a Cinnamon Toast Crunch drink from the secret menu at Starbucks or buy a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust seasoning blend so you can add the flavor to anything you’d like. The seasoning blend combines cinnamon and sugar with hints of vanilla and graham and comes in a spice shaker container. You can easily sprinkle it on cookies, pancakes, toast, ice cream, and more.

B&G Foods

As for other spicy snacks, no worries. There are plenty to choose from, like Flamin’ Hot Nacho Doritos, Flamin’ Hot Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles and even Huy Fong Sriracha hot chili almonds.

You can also make your spicy treats like these jalapeño “bottle caps” or these chili lime watermelon fries — which, we might add, would go perfect with this Chili Lime Watermelon Cider from Austin Eastciders on a hot summer day!

Are you a fan of spicy snacks?

