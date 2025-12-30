Keali'i Ah Yat sticking around; 2 starters announce transfer from Montana football

MISSOULA — Keali'i Ah Yat had some jokes that may have caused a heart attack or two, but in the end was exactly what Montana Grizzly football fans wanted to see.

The redshirt sophomore gunslinger for the Grizzlies announced via social media on Tuesday morning that he won't be entering the transfer portal and will return to UM next fall for his redshirt junior campaign — though the beginning of his post on X seemed to suggest otherwise.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Montana coaching staff, my teammates and the fans," Ah Yat wrote. "These last 3 years, I have created so many memories with so many special people. With that being said, I've decided to not enter my name in the portal. This is too fun lol I'm back!#GoGriz."

While expected, Ah Yat's confirmed return is a massive relief for fans and a boost for the Griz offense heading into 2026. Taking the reins as the full-time starter this past fall, Ah Yat broke out in a big way with 4,070 passing yards — second-most in a single season in UM history — to go with 33 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 69% completion percentage, which ranks first all-time in the record book. Ah Yat also scored eight touchdowns on the ground.

For his efforts, Ah Yat was named first-team All-Big Sky at QB at the conclusion of the regular season. Ah Yat guided the team to a 13-2 record and a FCS semifinal appearance.

While Ah Yat confirmed his return to the program, two other defensive starters at Montana appear to be headed out the door.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Caleb Otlewski and sophomore safety Diezel Wilkinson both are headed into the portal, per social media posts.

Wilkinson's entry comes from reports from outlets such as ESPN and 247Sports who cite his representation, though Wilkinson himself has yet to make an announcement. The safety from Spokane, Wash., was reported to have entered the portal last Friday.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana defensive back Diezel Wilkinson hits South Dakota State quarterback Chase Mason during a second-round FCS playoff game on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Missoula.

Wilkinson joined the Griz this year after spending his freshman season at Idaho. In his lone season at Montana, Wilkinson racked up 78 tackles, 4.5 for loss, three sacks and three passes defended.

Otlewski's announcement came Monday via his fiance's TikTok account, though Otlewski himself has yet to make an official announcement.

Otlewski was an honorable mention All-Big Sky linebacker for the Griz this past fall. The Melissa, Texas, native spent his first college season at San Diego State before joining UM for two seasons. In 2025, Otlewski posted 79 tackles, 9.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and four passes defended.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana's Caleb Otlewski celebrates after a play during the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Two other known Griz players to have entered the portal are reserve cornerbacks Justus Breston and Rashid Mansour. Breston, a senior from Atlanta, played in UM's first four games but did not record any statistics after joining the Griz from the University of Mary.

Mansour, a junior from Fresno, Calif., did not appear in any games for the Griz in 2025 after joining the team from the junior college level.

Both spent just one season at Montana.