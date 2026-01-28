MISSOULA — Patrick O'Connell knew the stakes and embraced the opportunity when he took the field for the Seattle Seahawks on the opening kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game.

Still, the nerves made sure to make their presence felt.

'Moment of a lifetime': Montana's Patrick O'Connell adds to odds-defying career in Super Bowl run with Seattle

"My heart's pounding and trying to slow my breathing down, trying to make it just another kickoff rep and stuff," O'Connell told MTN Sports. "But you know, like it's not just that, but at the end of the day it is. But you know, once the ball is put in the air, then it just becomes football."

The Seahawks went on to prevail in a thriller, and so Super Bowl LX will have some Montana flair with the Kalispell native suiting up in the biggest sporting event in the United States next Sunday against the New England Patriots.

"We're just trying to keep it like about football and stuff, but at the end of the day, it's so much more than that because all the sacrifices that the families put in and all the sacrifices that we put in, it's just so special to be in this moment knowing where it came from and what we've gone through to get here," O'Connell said. "I would just say it's special and a moment of a lifetime.

Courtesy Patrick O'Connell Patrick O'Connell, far right, celebrates after the Seattle Seahawks won in the NFC Championship game.

"I think just like this week, trying to sit down and reflect on all of it is important. And then once we get on that plane to San Francisco, then it all becomes all about ball and making the main thing, the main thing. So really just taking the time this week and taking the time to get our minds and our bodies right and be thankful and grateful for all the things that we've been able to do is the most important thing."

O'Connell's story in the professional ranks is similar to his journey at the college level, as a Glacier High alum who walked on with the Montana Grizzlies after initially playing college football and baseball at the University of Mary in North Dakota.

At UM, he blossomed into an all-time great and two-time All-American linebacker before getting a shot in the NFL with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

"It's just knowing where I've came from, knowing the hard work that I've put in, it's definitely helped to elevate my game and elevate my mindset towards when these things happen," O'Connell said. "I'm not just going to sit there and complain and whine because something bad happened. I'm going to show up every single day and be the same person and work hard and show up early and do everything right and put my best foot forward every single day.

"Guys get doubted all the time and they make it to the top. And it's made it easier for me, honestly, knowing that I've had to do this before. And I think it's just a testament to the way I was raised, the way I grew up and the mindset that our family has and just keep grinding and keep working hard. My mom always tells me to stay hungry, stay humble and work hard. And those are like the three H's that I always continue to live by."

Lindsey Wasson/AP Seattle Seahawks fullback Brady Russell (38) linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) and linebacker Patrick O'Connell (52) react after a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams. Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Now in his third season in Seattle, O'Connell has stayed true to his foundation as a practice squad player who waited his turn, and in November was promoted to the active roster, where he's made an impact on special teams as he's taken advantage of each opportunity.

"Just knowing that I didn't have to get ready, I always stayed ready, is the most important thing for me," O'Connell said. "Just being able to be me. I don't need to be anything else or try and be anyone else. Just be me, and keep working on myself and my craft and then the rest will take care of itself."

O'Connell, 27, has done so with his family by his side, which includes his wife Madison, and his two sons, Patrick Jr., and Callan — the latter who was born just this season — as he shared a special moment with them after Sunday's victory.

Courtesy Patrick O'Connell Patrick O'Connell shares a moment with his family after the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Championship.

"It hit a little different this year because my family's been in Montana while I've been over here and they've been kind of traveling back and forth for a few games and stuff," O'Connell said. "I'm not too much of an emotional guy, but I started crying and stuff just when I was able to see them because it's just been a different year, but knowing all the sacrifices that we've made, it made it so much more special.

"Just not being able to see them and not being able to see my kids and just being over here working and stuff. I just can't thank Madison enough for all the hard work and sacrifices she's been making for us and our family while I've been able to be over here working and providing as well. But that just made it so much more special seeing them and making the moment more emotional."

Now, it's full-steam ahead to Super Bowl LX, as O'Connell represents both the Grizzlies and the entire Treasure State come gameday. O'Connell will be the first former Griz player to suit up in a Super Bowl since Bozeman product Brock Coyle did so back in the 2014-15 season, also with Seattle, and against the Patriots, while, like O'Connell, donning the No. 52.

As a whole, the two squads remaining boasts nine athletes who played college football in the Big Sky Conference, while O'Connell suits up alongside former Montana State standout Ty Okada with the Seahawks, along with Eastern Washington legend Cooper Kupp and Weber State all-time great Rashid Shaheed.

"It means a lot to have the whole state behind me, the whole community of Kalispell, Missoula, all the other places that people support me," O'Connell said. "I can't thank them enough. And just receiving all these texts and calls and stuff from everyone around the state means a lot to me. I've tried to respond to everyone and that's just the way that I am. I don't want to leave people hanging or anything like that because I know how much it means to me, and to keep those relationships is important to me. So I can't thank all the people around Montana enough."

