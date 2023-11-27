Montana football playoff press conference with coach Bobby Hauck, Clifton McDowell and Alex Gubner

MISSOULA — The FCS playoffs are officially under way, and the No. 2-seeded Montana Grizzlies (10-1) are back after having a bye last week.

UM welcomes Delaware (9-3) to Missoula on Saturday with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The Grizzlies last played two weekends ago in the 122nd Brawl of the Wild in which they defeated rival Montana State 37-7 to win the Big Sky Conference regular-season title. UM received the No. 2 seed in the FCS playoffs, meaning the Griz has an opportunity to host all through the playoffs up to the national championship game.

Delaware completed a thrilling comeback over Lafayette 36-34 in the opening round to set up Saturday's matchup with Montana.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior quarterback Clifton McDowell and senior defensive tackle Alex Gubner met with the media on Monday to talk about the win in the Brawl of the Wild while looking ahead to Saturday's game against the Blue Hens.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.