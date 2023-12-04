Montana football playoff press conference with coach Bobby Hauck, Hayden Harris and Nick Ostmo

MISSOULA — The No. 2 Montana Grizzlies are one of eight teams remaining in the FCS playoffs after UM topped Delaware 49-19 on Saturday evening in the second round of the playoffs in Missoula.

With the win, the Grizzlies improved to 11-1 and have won eight straight games.

Next up for Montana is No. 7 Furman (10-2) out of the Southern Conference. The Paladins, who are located in Greenville, South Carolina, defeated Chattanooga 26-7 in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday.

The game is a rematch of the 2001 national championship when Montana beat Furman 13-6 to win the program's second national title.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, redshirt junior defensive end Hayden Harris and senior running back Nick Ostmo met with the media on Monday afternoon for their weekly press conference where they recapped the win over Delaware and looked ahead to their game against Furman.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.