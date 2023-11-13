Montana football Week 12 press conference

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies defeated Portland State 34-10 on Saturday on the road to win their sixth straight game.

The Grizzlies improved to 9-1 and 6-1 in Big Sky Conference play while PSU dropped to 4-6 and 3-4.

UM remained at No. 3 in the latest Stats FCS Top-25 poll.

Now, it's the biggest game of the season as Montana gets set to welcome in-state rival Montana State to town on Saturday for the 122nd Brawl of the Wild, which could be one of the biggest games in the rivalry's storied history due to its magnitude and playoff impact.

It's the first time these two programs have met where they are both ranked in the top five in the FCS, as MSU was ranked No. 4 in the latest polls.

With MSU sitting at 8-2 and 6-1, both teams are also tied atop the league standings, meaning the winner will be crowned the outright conference regular-season champion and will potentially lock up a top two or three seed in the FCS playoffs in Sunday's selection show.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior linebackers Levi Janacaro and Braxton Hill and senior center AJ Forbes all met with the media on Monday for Montana's weekly press conference to look ahead to Montana's Super Bowl in the final game of the regular season.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.