Montana forward Jaxon Nap enters transfer portal

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies men's basketball program is losing another contributor to the transfer portal.

Sophomore forward Jaxon Nap, who spent two seasons with the Grizzlies, entered the portal on Monday. Verbal Commits first reported the news on social media and MTN Sports has since confirmed Nap's decision.

The 6-foot-7 Nap, of Renton, Wash., appeared in 62 career games at Montana between his two seasons. A reserve, Nap began to see his role and time expand slightly in his sophomore campaign. While his minutes fluctuated throughout the season, Nap saw more time on the floor in January and early February as a defender with size while showcasing an ability to shoot. Nap was expected to be a big piece for the Griz moving forward.

In 2023-24, Nap averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.0 minutes of action per game. He shot the ball at a 45% clip from the field and was 9 for 30 from 3-point range.

Nap's biggest moment as a Grizzly came against rival Montana State in Bozeman on Jan. 20 where he scored a team-high 17 points off of the bench as UM topped MSU. In the game, Nap knocked down a pair of key 3-pointers in what was a breakout performance for him.

Nap's departure is the third known transfer for the Grizzlies this offseason as its shaping up to be a completely new-look Montana squad next winter. Nap joins senior Giordan Williams and redshirt freshman Rhett Reynolds — who has since committed to Montana Tech — as the current Grizzlies with eligibility who will play elsewhere.

Those departures are coupled with Montana losing starters Aanen Moody, Josh Vazquez, Laolu Oke and Dischon Thomas, who all exhausted their eligibility. Fellow starting guard Brandon Whitney was honored on Senior Night by UM, but still has one year of eligibility remaining and has yet to announce his plan for the future.

On Sunday evening, Montana got its first commitment from the transfer portal from 6-5 guard Malik Moore who previously spent two seasons at Pepperdine.