Montana Griz men race past MSU-Northern

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team topped Montana State-Northern 91-67 on Tuesday night at Dahlberg Arena in front of 2,335 fans.

Aanen Moody and Laolu Oke each scored 18 points for the Grizzlies, while Dischon Thomas added 14 and Te'Jon Sawyer 13. Sawyer also grabbed nine rebounds while Oke added eight. Money Williams, who was named the Big Sky Conference player of the week on Tuesday, led the Grizzlies with eight assists.

The Grizzlies shot the ball at a 56.5% rate from the floor and went 8 for 19 from deep and 13 for 19 from the free throw line. UM (4-4) wasted no time in building a big lead as the Griz led 52-26 at the break.

Zackry Martinez led Northern with 19 points and Dae'Kwon Watson added 16. The Lights shot 42.6% from the field in the game.

The Grizzlies are back in Missoula this weekend for their next game as they welcome Montana Tech to town on Saturday. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m.