Montana soccer blows out Gonzaga to pick up fifth win of season

MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team is closing out non-conference play this week with a pair of big games against foes from the Northwest, and made a big statement Thursday afternoon as UM blew out Gonzaga, 4-0.

The Grizzlies improved to 5-2-1 with the victory and won their fourth game in a row. UM has outscored opponents 12-1 in that span. Gonzaga fell to 2-6.

Gonzaga had some success with pressure early before Montana adjusted and turned it on in the first half, and the Grizzlies never looked back.

The usual suspects helped propel the Griz forward in the match. The game's scoring began in the 18th minute as Lucie Rokos found Chloe Seelhoff on a cross, and Seelhoff sent home an athletic goal for her sixth score of the season to make it 1-0 Grizzlies.

In the 36th minute, Emma Widmor found Maddie Ditta who set up her shot from a ways out, and sent it home in the bottom right corner of the net with her left foot to make it 2-0 UM.

UM continued to own possession and control of the game in the second half, and they tacked on insurance as sophomore Lydia Robertson scored her first career goal in the 70th minute with a perfectly placed shot with her left foot, and a Gonzaga own goal off of a cross from Seelhoff sealed it in the final minutes as Montana dominated the match from start to finish.

Keeper Ashlyn Dvorak played the full 90 minutes and racked up six saves in the match to pitch the shutout. In total, UM put up 18 shots, seven of which were on goal.

The Grizzlies close out non-conference play with another home match on Sunday against Washington State at 11 a.m.

