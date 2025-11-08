MISSOULA — Montana and Idaho played a thriller Friday afternoon at South Campus Stadium with a bid to the Big Sky Conference soccer tournament championship game on the line.

In the end, the top-seeded Grizzlies got it done.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Montana soccer defeats Idaho in thriller, advances to Big Sky tournament championship

Montana topped Idaho 3-1 in penalty kicks after the game ended 2-2 in regulation and overtime as UM advanced to the title game for the first time since 2021.

Keeper Ashlyn Dvorak stepped up when Montana needed her most, and the 2025 Big Sky goalkeeper of the year halted two shots in the penalty kick period while Reagan Brisendine, Maddie Ditta and Eliza Bentler all sent goals home to lift the Griz past the Vandals.

It was Idaho — the fifth seed of the tournament who defeated Portland State on Wednesday in the quarterfinals — that struck first in regulation. Sara Rodgers scored in the ninth minute as the Vandals jumped out quick.

Montana found a response in the 24th minute as Caylee Kerr sent the ball into the box to find Brisendine who's shot was saved but Bentler was there for the rebound to put it in the back of the net. The game remained at 1-1 at halftime.

The Griz then came out firing in the second half and in the 53rd minute, it was Bentler returning the favor to Brisendine as she scored to make it 2-1.

However, with 11 seconds left, the impossible happened. After a foul on the right side of midfield with 11 seconds to go, Idaho had one more set piece to try and tie the game.

Keeper Paula Flores sent the miracle shot in, and the ball found Rodgers who hit it just right and put it in the perfect spot of the net and sent the Vandals into jubilation as they forced the extra period.

Much like the first half, the Vandals were all over the Griz in the first overtime period, but they couldn't find the mark as two 10-minute periods went by scoreless, forcing the penalty kick scenario, which felt eerily similar to last season where the Griz fell to Sacramento State at home as the top seed in the tournament semifinal round to the Hornets on penalty kicks.

Idaho out-shot Montana 16 to 11 and the Vandals had eight corners in the game to UM's two. Idaho had 10 shots on goal while the Griz finished with four. Dvorak would conclude the game with eight saves.

But in the end, UM finished the job, and the Griz (12-3-3) will take on No. 2 Weber State (12-6-1) in Sunday's final which will take place at 1 p.m. at South Campus Stadium. The Griz beat the Wildcats 4-0 when the two teams met in the regular season.