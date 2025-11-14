MISSOULA — As time flies this football season, Griz offensive lineman Liam Brown had the realization recently that his senior season is almost over.

"I think it was three weeks ago," Brown said. "I'm like, wait, five years. They didn't lie, it flies by faster than you want it to."

Nearing 40th career start, senior Liam Brown a model of consistency on Montana offensive line

But time flies when you're having fun, and that's what Brown and his teammates have been doing with a 10-0 record. Now the Beaverton, Ore., native gets to make a homecoming return when Montana takes on Portland State this weekend.

That game will be Brown's 39th start for the Griz, as he's been a model of consistency and strong play over the years.

"I'm just surprised I've been able to play here as long as I have," Brown said. "It's just been a blessing to be able to play for this team with the players on it, for the coaches, everything like that.

"Just putting it all on the field for my team. That's the end goal in everything. I want to be able to look back and say, I didn't hold anything back."

Growing up with two older brothers that played at Portland State, Brown knew football was the sport he wanted to pursue.

Once the recruiting process started, it validated his ability.

"It made me happy when I started getting recruited. It was definitely eye-opening because for a while in high school, I'm like, I don't think I'm big enough. I don't think I'm strong enough or fast enough," Brown said. "And then as soon as I started getting recruited, it was just like, I can do this. I just have to start pushing myself harder to get where I want to be.

"It was definitely these people are way faster than high school in games. The competition was such a higher level than what I was used to that it was just a lot harder and a lot more fun because it pushed me a lot harder."

And quickly, Brown bought in to what offensive linemen have to do.

"I always kind of liked just protecting the quarterback and running backs more than I liked tackling them," Brown said. "I wasn't afraid to do it or anything like that. It was just my mindset was, all right, I want to put you over there so he can get a touchdown. That just was way more fun than me because it put me in a place where I can dominate someone to the point where they don't get to do what they want to do.

"It's amazing because as an offensive lineman, it has to be one strong unit being able to get the job done in order for big plays to pop. And it's just amazing seeing how we're able to work together to create those gaps or give them enough time to get that ball to that wide receiver for a big play."

Brown redshirted his first season in 2021, but in 2022 began seeing starts, and cemented himself in 2023.

From there, he's been a steady presence on the offensive line at left guard, protecting UM's skill players as the Griz possess one of the best offenses in the FCS this season.

"It's really exciting just seeing Eli (Gillman), Keali'i (Ah Yat) or any of the wide receivers running downfield or making a big play," Brown said. "It's just like, yes!"

Brown graduated with a degree in computer science and is working on a master's certificate in cyber security. An avid gamer, Brown said game design could be one avenue of a career he pursues when it comes time.

Being a part of the tradition at UM, plus the relationships he's built, have meant the most to Brown. He only looks forward as the regular season winds down and he puts the finishing touches on what's been a decorated career.

"I knew I had to put my all on the field because any game could be the last and I don't want to look back in the future and be like, man, if I did this or if I played just a little harder, this could have happened," Brown said. "I don't want to have any regrets coming off this field.

"Just being able to be a part of the tradition here has been my favorite part. Just the grit, the grind, everything like that, I don't think I would have found it anywhere else."

