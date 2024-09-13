No. 8 Montana looking to bounce back against Morehead State

MISSOULA — Montana comes into this week ranked No. 8 in the nation after a tough and disappointing loss against the University of North Dakota.

While a top-10-ranked team playing against a non-scholarship team is usually a recipe for a blowout, coach Bobby Hauck and the Grizzlies are not taking Morehead State lightly.

“I do know they’re 2-0 and we’re 1-1," Hauck said. "So, they’ve got a new staff. We don’t have a lot of offseason data on them like we normally would in an early season game.

"They’re top 10 nationally on defense in seven major categories. I think their pressure package is good, they’re balanced on offense, their punt return numbers are eye-opening, so we got a big week of preparation. We need to find a way to get a win this weekend."

The Griz players have the same mentality toward Morehead State, and, above all, they want to leave Washington-Grizzly Stadium with a win.

"Since the clock and the game ended last week, I’ve been ready to get back on the field and redeem ourselves," said running back/wide receiver Xavier Harris. "I didn’t like the ending and the result of that game, but you win some, you lose some. Like I said earlier, just gotta move on and take it on the chin and hope we win the next week."

Kickoff between Montana and Morehead State is at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the MTN channel with coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m.

