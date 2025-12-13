Photos: Montana pours it on in quarterfinal victory over South Dakota

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Montana takes on South Dakota in the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Emily Brown / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos from the FCS quarterfinal football game between Montana and South Dakota on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Prev 1 / Ad Next