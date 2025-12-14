MISSOULA — There's accuracy behind the words when college football coaches say you don't want to be playing your best football in September, but rather in the playoffs in December.

That's exactly what the Montana Grizzlies are doing right now after a big win, 52-22, over South Dakota on Saturday, as they now look ahead to a semifinal rematch with Montana State.

Records fall as Montana continues to peak at right time in FCS playoffs

"The objective is not to play your best game Sept. 15 or something. You want to point to the end of the year," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. "You want to play well in November and December. I think we are. And the thing I would point to is focus, effort, detail. Those are the things that always get you to where you need to go."

From the jump, the Griz were all over the Coyotes on Saturday, as Montana dominated on both sides of the ball and scored on special teams to run away with a 30-point win.

"We literally kind of set out a goal, in the beginning was like, hey, we're going to be here, we're going to do these things," UM wide receiver Michael Wortham said. "The fact that we're actually doing it, it speaks volumes about this team. So I'm just super thankful, and like I said, we got some more to go."

Keali'i Ah Yat (@kealiiahyat) also continues to climb the record books for #GrizFB. Another masterclass day for him going 21-30 for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns. On the season, Ah Yat has 3,819 yards and 32 touchdowns with a 69.6% completion percentage. That moves him into 2nd… pic.twitter.com/PmJKWrVr9U — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 14, 2025

The win Saturday keeps UM's momentum going after it rolled past South Dakota State in the second round. But if you look at the Grizzlies' past four games, even with a loss sprinkled in, it's been the four most complete performances team-wide of the season.

"I think it spoke volumes to our preparation," Hauck said. "The plan ended up being on the money on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game. And so everything was working. I think I got asked at halftime what I liked and I said, 'Pretty much everything.'"

"I would just say like family and this culture here is strong," UM linebacker Caleb Otlewski added. "You know, just everyone bands together as a group, as a family, and you know everyone has each other's backs. And that's what I feel like I've come to find out in Montana."

Records fell on Saturday too, as Michael Wortham put up 201 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns in the win, as he passed Marc Mariani's 2008 single-season all-purpose yards mark. Wortham is up to 2,295 yards after Mariani achieved 2,265.

Michael Wortham (@Moneymike61) ran right into the #GrizFB history books yesterday as the program's single-season all purpose yards leader with a monster performance. Wortham finished with 11 catches and 201 yards receiving. He added 43 yards on the ground and scored 3… pic.twitter.com/AZ4UEPiXCs — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 14, 2025

"Coming in here, man, just doing it with these guys, I couldn't do it without them," Wortham said. "You know, it's multiple positions I was in, blessed that they gave me the opportunity to do that type of stuff. So, I mean, I got the record, but I mean, my teammates deserve all the praise as well. Like, they helped me so much, and they're so happy for me as well."

"And Mariani's going to call me tonight and ask me why he never got to line up at quarterback," Hauck added with some laughs. "I promise that'll happen."

Drew Deck also set a FCS playoff punt return touchdown record of 93 yards in the victory, while the offense added a record of single-season total yards to go with their points and touchdowns mark that they set a week ago.

Drew Deck (@d_deck03) continued his torrid playoff run by also setting a record yesterday with the longest punt return TD in FCS playoff history. His 93-yard score was UM's first special teams TD of the season. Deck also caught a score, bringing his total TDs to 3 in two… pic.twitter.com/CaI8drpJOk — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 14, 2025

The Griz are rolling, and as just one of four teams remaining in the FCS field with a second rivalry rematch on deck, stakes, emotion and appreciation are setting in.

"These are my dudes. I have great guys on my football team. And the only disappointment will be at some point this season's going to end," Hauck said. "At the max, we've got two left.

"I love these guys on our team. I love being with them every day. I think the feeling is somewhat mutual occasionally. It doesn't have to be every day. That's not the way this works. But I love my guys and my team. And so I'm having a blast every day."

