Turnovers, cold shooting doom Montana Grizzlies in loss to Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team went cold in the second half and saw turnovers doom them late in an 82-74 loss to rival Eastern Washington on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena.

Five players scored in double figures for the Eagles, who improved to 6-17 overall and 4-6 in Big Sky Conference play with just their fifth Division I win of the season. EWU swept the season series with the Griz after beating them in Cheney on Jan. 10.

Montana fell to 13-11 and 7-4 in league play. Money Williams led the Grizzlies with 25 points while Te'Jon Sawyer added 13 — including his 1,000th career point at the Division I level — and reached 1,500 for his career.

At one point Montana led 53-44 with 14:17 to go in the second half. But UM turned the ball over 17 times in the game, and despite getting within 74-72 with 4:04 to go after trailing by double-digits, behind the hustle-play efforts of Connor Dick and scoring will of Williams, the Grizzlies were unable to retake the lead and faltered down the stretch.

Kiree Huie led EWU with 15 points. The Eagles shot 51.8% from the field and 9 for 22 from 3-point range. Montana shot 50% from the field and went 7 for 20 from deep.

Montana is back in action at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Idaho.