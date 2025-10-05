Upset averted: No. 4 Montana survives scare at Idaho State, wins 42-38

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State had visions Saturday of snapping a 15-game losing streak to Big Sky rival Montana. But the Grizzlies had other ideas.

In a seesaw game that produced more than 1,000 combined yards of offense, No. 4-ranked Montana overcame a serious upset bid by the Bengals and prevailed 42-38 in a thriller at the ICCU Dome.

Michael Wortham was a major difference-maker (again) for the Griz. On UM’s winning drive, Wortham completed a pass to quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat on a trick play, then one snap later scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 9-yard run.

Idaho State then moved to Montana’s 20, but Bengals QB Jordan Cooke fired incomplete on fourth down with 38 seconds remaining and the Griz preserved the win.

With the victory — its 16th straight over the Bengals — Montana stayed undefeated at 5-0 and moved to 2-0 in the Big Sky. Idaho State slipped to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the league.

KEY MOMENT: Trailing by 10 late in the third, Griz running back Eli Gillman, who’d been bottled up for much of the night, finally broke loose for a 33-yard run to put the Grizzlies at the Idaho State 12. That led to a 5-yard Gillman touchdown run on the second play of the fourth quarter, and Montana was within 38-35.

Later, with Idaho State pinned on its 1-yard line, the Griz defense forced a punt and took over at midfield with 5:17 left to set the stage for Wortham’s heroics that gave Montana its 42-28 lead.

WORTHAM GOES TO WORK: Wortham, a jack-of-all-trades transfer from Eastern Washington, again showed his all-purpose versatility. Wortham was all over the place, rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another, and completed the aforementioned 33-yard pass to Ah Yat during UM’s winning drive to set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Wortham had a whopping 247 all-purpose yards — 124 receiving, 41 rushing and 82 on kickoff returns. He also added 49 passing yards on just two completions.

PASSING FANCY: Ah Yat and Cooke put on a aerial assault that produced a combined 771 passing yards. Ah Yat had 350 yards and Cooke finished with 421. The teams combined to total 1,017 yards of offense.

Other offensive stars included Montana receiver Brooks Davis (6 catches, 104 yards) and Idaho State wideouts Tsion Nunnally (9 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD) and Michael Shulikov (8 catches, 119 yards).

WHAT’S NEXT: Following its road survival, Montana returns to Washington-Grizzly Stadium next week to face Big Sky opponent Cal Poly for homecoming. The Mustangs fell at home to UC Davis 34-27 on Saturday, slipping to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Sky. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.

The Grizzlies own the all-time series against Cal Poly by a 19-5 margin — including 13-2 at home — and have won four straight.

