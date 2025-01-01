Watch Now

Photos: Grizzlies, Bobcats battle to thriller in Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman

Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

DSC01093.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01382.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01484.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02188.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01345.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01276.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01313.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01317.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01445.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01290.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01261.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01260.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01238.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01198.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01220.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01212.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01182.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01156.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01151.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01121.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01082.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01060.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01759.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01040.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02205.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01822.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01893.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01950.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02568.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02620.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02458.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01553.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02485.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02449 2.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02581.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02420.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02554.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02426.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02366.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02348.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02265.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02253.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02327.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02217.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02224.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02137.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02154.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02125.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02096.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02110.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02075.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02067.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02040.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01981.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC02010.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01979.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01971.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01912.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01838.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01799.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01732.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01652.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01639.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01630.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01622.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports DSC01590.jpg Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports

Photos: Grizzlies, Bobcats battle to thriller in Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman

close-gallery
  • DSC01093.jpg
  • DSC01382.jpg
  • DSC01484.jpg
  • DSC02188.jpg
  • DSC01345.jpg
  • DSC01276.jpg
  • DSC01313.jpg
  • DSC01317.jpg
  • DSC01445.jpg
  • DSC01290.jpg
  • DSC01261.jpg
  • DSC01260.jpg
  • DSC01238.jpg
  • DSC01198.jpg
  • DSC01220.jpg
  • DSC01212.jpg
  • DSC01182.jpg
  • DSC01156.jpg
  • DSC01151.jpg
  • DSC01121.jpg
  • DSC01082.jpg
  • DSC01060.jpg
  • DSC01759.jpg
  • DSC01040.jpg
  • DSC02205.jpg
  • DSC01822.jpg
  • DSC01893.jpg
  • DSC01950.jpg
  • DSC02568.jpg
  • DSC02620.jpg
  • DSC02458.jpg
  • DSC01553.jpg
  • DSC02485.jpg
  • DSC02449 2.jpg
  • DSC02581.jpg
  • DSC02420.jpg
  • DSC02554.jpg
  • DSC02426.jpg
  • DSC02366.jpg
  • DSC02348.jpg
  • DSC02265.jpg
  • DSC02253.jpg
  • DSC02327.jpg
  • DSC02217.jpg
  • DSC02224.jpg
  • DSC02137.jpg
  • DSC02154.jpg
  • DSC02125.jpg
  • DSC02096.jpg
  • DSC02110.jpg
  • DSC02075.jpg
  • DSC02067.jpg
  • DSC02040.jpg
  • DSC01981.jpg
  • DSC02010.jpg
  • DSC01979.jpg
  • DSC01971.jpg
  • DSC01912.jpg
  • DSC01838.jpg
  • DSC01799.jpg
  • DSC01732.jpg
  • DSC01652.jpg
  • DSC01639.jpg
  • DSC01630.jpg
  • DSC01622.jpg
  • DSC01590.jpg

Share

Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next