Photos: Montana and Montana State clash in the 122nd Brawl of the Wild

Here are the photos from the 122nd Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats.

KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU8.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) celebrates a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU69.jpg University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) celebrates during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU9.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) keeps the ball for a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU70.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) warms up before the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU72.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) and junior Isiah Childs (28) warm up before the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU71.jpg University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) catches the ball for a first down during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU73.jpg University of Montana junior Evan Shafer (84) is tackled by Montana State University senior Nolan Askelson (41) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU75.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) gets a first down during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU7.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU74.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU76.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) looks for a hole in the Bobcat defense during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU78.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) gets away from Montana State University sophomore Kenneth Eiden IV (11) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU77.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) breaks a tackle from Montana State University sophomore Blake Stillwell (0) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU79.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) is tackled by Montana State University sophomore Blake Stillwell (0) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU80.jpg Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) runs out of the pocket during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU81.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Fouch (4) breaks up a pass intended for Montana State University freshman Hunter Provience (86) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU82.jpg University of Montana junior Aaron Fontes (14) is thrown out of bounds during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU84.jpg Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) is tackled by University of Montana senior Levi Janacaro (37) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU83.jpg University of Montana junior Keelan White (6) makes a short reception for yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU85.jpg Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) keeps the ball for a first down during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU86.jpg Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) struggles to call a play over the noise of the crowd during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU88.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) is pushed out of bounds by Montana State University sophomore Dru Polidore (2) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU87.jpg University of Montana sports legend Jaamal Jones raises the number 37 flag before the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU89.jpg Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) breaks a tackle from University of Montana junior Garrett Hustedt (56) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU91.jpg Montana State University freshman Scottre Humphrey (22) finds a gap in the Montana defense during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU90.jpg Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) runs the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU92.jpg University of Montana junior Kale Edwards (0) talks to a defender during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU94.jpg Montana State University junior Rylan Ortt (26) tackles University of Montana freshman Keali'i Ah Yat (8) for a loss of yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU93.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU95.jpg University of Montana junior Ryder Meyer (13) calls out a play during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU97.jpg University of Montana junior Kale Edwards (0) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU96.jpg University of Montana junior Kale Edwards (0) celebrates a tackle for a loss of yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU98.jpg University of Montana cheer team performs during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU2.jpg Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) warms up before the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU99.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU3.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU5.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) runs the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU4.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU6.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) scores a rushing touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU12.jpg Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) is scooped up by University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU11.jpg University of Montana fans celebrate a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU13.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) runs the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU19.jpg University of Montana senior TraJon Cotton (3) breaks up a pass during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU14.jpg Montana State University senior Nolan Askelson (41) tackles University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU20.jpg Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) runs the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU22.jpg Montana State University junior TyMcCulloch (6) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU21.jpg Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) gets a first down during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU24.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU36.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) breaks a tackle from Montana State University senior Nolan Askelson (41) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU25.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU27.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU28.jpg University of Montana sophomore Riley Wilson (42) tackles Montana State University freshman Scottre Humphrey (22) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU30.jpg University of Montana junior Ryan Tirrell (44) and senior Braxton Hill (35) celebrate forcing a fourth down during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU29.jpg Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) keeps the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU31.jpg University of Montana junior Ryan Tirrell (44) celebrates a stop during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU33.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) dodges a tackle during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU32.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) gains a few yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU34.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) is pushed out of bounds by Montana State University junior Rylan Ortt (26) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU26.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU35.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) throws a pass during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU37.jpg Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) is tackled by University of Montana junior Ryan Tirrell (44) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU39.jpg Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) keeps the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU23.jpg University of Montana junior Junior Bergen (5) breaks a tackle during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU38.jpg The University of Montana team celebrates during a timeout during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU40.jpg Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) keeps the ball during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU41.jpg University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) is swarmed by the Bobcats defense during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU43.jpg Montana State University sophomore Taco Dowler (14) makes an aerobatic catch during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU42.jpg The University of Montana defense stops University of Montana freshman Eli Gillman (10) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU44.jpg University of Montana junior Trevin Gradney (27) celebrates an interception during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU46.jpg University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck congratulates junior Trevin Gradney (27) for an interception during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU45.jpg University of Montana junior Trevin Gradney (27) celebrates an interception during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU48.jpg Montana State University senior Ben Seymour (98) tackles University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU50.jpg Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) is stopped for a loss of yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU49.jpg University of Montana senior Nick Ostmo (26) scores a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU51.jpg University of Montana senior Tyler Flink (54) tackles Montana State University junior Julius Davis (32) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU53.jpg University of Montana freshman Michael Ray (77) celebrates a tackle during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU52.jpg University of Montana junior Jaxon Lee (25) tackles Montana State University senior Sean Chambers (10) for a loss of yards during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU54.jpg University of Montana fans cheer during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU56.jpg University of Montana fans cheer during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU55.jpg The University of Montana cheer team perform during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU58.jpg University of Montana fans cheer during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU60.jpg The University of Montana Grizzlies hoist the Great Divide Trophy following their win at the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU59.jpg The University of Montana Grizzlies hoist the Great Divide Trophy following their win at the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU61.jpg The University of Montana football team lifts the Great Divide Trophy after winning the Brawl of the Wild against Montana State 37-7 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU63.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) breaks a tackle from Montana State University senior Ben Seymour (98) during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU62.jpg The University of Montana Grizzlies hoist the Great Divide Trophy following their win at the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU64.jpg Montana State University sophomore Dru Polidore (2) tackles University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) near the goal line during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU66.jpg A University of Montana fan cheers during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU65.jpg A University of Montana fan waves the number 37 flag during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU67.jpg Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) throws a pass during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU68.jpg The Montana State bobcats call a play during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU102.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU103.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU105.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU104.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU106.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU1.jpg Montana State University junior Tommy Mellott (4) warms up before the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU107.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU100.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU10.jpg University of Montana senior Clifton McDowell (17) taunts Montana State University sophomore Blake Stillwell (0) after a touchdown during the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports KPAX 111823 GRIZ FB MSU101.jpg The University of Montana takes the field for the Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on November 18, 2023.Photo by: James Dobson/MTN Sports

