A Waiting Child: Meet Aidhen

ANACONDA - Every month, MTN News features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program.

This month we went to Anaconda to meet a young boy who loves video games, reading and being around others.

Aidhen is one of the sweetest little guys you will ever meet.

"My name is Aidhen. I like to play, I like Minecraft, Roblox, I actually like funny Youtube videos," Aidhen said.

Grace Wadlington is a field-leading training specialist with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

"He is very caring," said Wadlington. "He interacts well with other kids his own age. He actually was recently Student of the Week in his fourth grade class and he was so proud of himself for that."

Aidhen said he likes school.

"My favorite subject is science and math," he said. "I am not like a nerd like that, not like a nerd."

Wadlington said Aidhen is ready to join a family.

"He wants a family who will love him unconditionally and I think that is his number one wish right now, is to have a family," she said.

Aidhen knows what he is looking for most in a family.

"Someone who is there for me, someone who is helpful, cool, nice," he said. "I just want to be part of a family so I can have a good life."

Wadlington said Aidhen would do best in a supportive environment.

He really requires a family who understands that he needs positive reinforcement, and he just deserves this," she said. "He is ten years old. He’s a very, very sweet little boy. He doesn’t want anything more than a family. You know he’s told me that over and over and over again, that he just wants a family."

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana. If you live in Montana, information is available from your county CFS office . If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

Click here to learn more about adoption in Montana.

