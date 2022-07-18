A Waiting Child: meet Amanda

ANACONDA - Every month, we feature a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program.

This month we are in Anaconda to meet a teen named Amanda who loves to be around others and always keeps everyone laughing.

"I want to be in a family because of, I don’t want to be in group homes anymore," Amanda said. "A good family looks like kind and friendly and Mom and Dad, umm, two sisters, two brothers and a cat and a dog.

"My favorite game is monopoly and uno because they are really cool and I always win people," she added.

With Amanda’s nurturing personality, she hopes to help take care of little siblings and help with family pets.

"A good family to me is a nice family, a kind family and doing activities with us," Amanda said.

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) at 1-866-9-FOSTER.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your county office of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.