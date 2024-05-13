A Waiting Child: Meet Ellia

BUTTE — Every month, MTN features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of the “A Waiting Child” program.

This month we are in Butte to meet Ellia. She loves art, playing the violin, and is an aspiring artist.

"The reason why I like playing music is because I’ve always been musical and violin is one of my top things," Ellia said.

"El is a very caring young girl," said Sky Rutan, an AWARE Caregiver. "She’s always super fun to be around. She's got tons of stories, tons of things to make you smile, make you laugh, and she loves with all of her heart."

"I want siblings, but like, I am not sure if I want older or younger," Ellia said about her future family "Like either age works, and I want a family that's really supportive."

Ellia will keep you laughing and may even teach you a thing or two about Greek Mythology.

"If you adopted El, you would have someone to keep you entertained for hours," Rutan said. "She will read you poems. She’ll sing for you. You guys could talk about Greek Mythology for hours. She’s super smart in school. She gets really good grades. She is amazing and she makes a house a home."

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services (CFS) Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your CFS office. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

