A Waiting Child: Meet Jeremiah

ANACONDA — Every month, MTN features a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program.

This month we are in Anaconda to meet 14-year-old Jeremiah, a kid with a great sense of humor who is looking for a place to call home.

"My name is Jeremiah and I’m from Billings, Montana. I like reading because I just love to read, like I read every day before I go to bed or like sometimes in my free time."

"He is very, a very helpful kid. If he sees one of younger kids struggling, he’s the first one that will, will help them, offer a helping hand. I think he would make a great older brother," said Group Home Manager Shelly Harding.

When Jeremiah isn't playing football with his friends, he enjoys watching movies and has recently become a big fan of anime.

"I am in the middle of reading 'Komi can’t communicate' right now and 'Naruto.' A family, is to me somewhere you can feel accepted, like they don’t judge for who you are. Or what you do or anything. They’ll always like when you are having a bad day, they’ll always be by your side."

"I do a lot of one-on-one talking with him, if he has any problems, him and I will sit down and talk it out. Uh, he’s really fun to joke with, a happy-go-lucky kid," Harding said.

"I never really knew my real family. I’m fine with anything, like, as long as they're caring and loving. I know there's a lot of kids out there that need families and I hope they all get some."

Contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) at 1-866-9-FOSTER for more information about adoption and/or fostering.

Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services (CFS) Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your CFS office. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.

Click here to learn more about child adoption in Montana.

