A Waiting Child: Meet Marissa

BILLINGS - Every month, we feature a child in Montana who is waiting to find their forever family as part of our “A Waiting Child” program.

This month, we are in Billings to meet 15-year-old Marissa.

She loves to play volleyball, be social with her friends, and arts and crafts.

"She’s artistic, she’s very creative, easy to get along with," said social worker Dawn Bushard. "I don’t hear any negativity from her, even when I hear her story."

With Marissa’s love for animals, she’d love a family who also loves cats and dogs.

"I like dogs, cats, squirrels, birds, anything, I like all the animals," Marissa said. "I have a really big heart for animals. Their faces, just like, warms me up on the inside."

"Just like any other child, she’s not perfect, she’s still learning," Bushard said. "Learning her path, learning where she fits, even in a family. I think any family would love to have her. I just know she’s a lovely girl."

More than anything, Marissa is hoping to find a loving, forever family.

For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.