Community Spotlight: $15K available for Montana artists to beautify downtown Missoula

The Missoula Downtown Foundation has allocated $15,000 for art activation projects within the Downtown Master Plan boundary, with applications open through February 20th.
Community Spotlight: Downtown Missoula Partnership
MISSOULA — The Missoula Downtown Foundation has allocated $15,000 for art activation projects within the Downtown Master Plan boundary, launching a new initiative to support Montana artists while creating lasting beautification projects in the Heart of Missoula.

The February 20th deadline gives artists several weeks to develop and submit their proposals for projects that could leave a lasting impact on downtown Missoula's aesthetic and cultural landscape. For more information click here.

