Community Spotlight: $15K available for Montana artists to beautify downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Downtown Foundation has allocated $15,000 for art activation projects within the Downtown Master Plan boundary, launching a new initiative to support Montana artists while creating lasting beautification projects in the Heart of Missoula.

Community Spotlight: Downtown Missoula Partnership

The February 20th deadline gives artists several weeks to develop and submit their proposals for projects that could leave a lasting impact on downtown Missoula's aesthetic and cultural landscape. For more information click here.